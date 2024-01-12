IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma Joins Elite List After Team India's 1st T20I Win Against Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Team India captain Rohit Sharma added another feather to his cap following Men in Blue's six-wicket win over Afghanistan at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

With a target of 159 set by visiting Afghanistan, the visitors rode on Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh to chase it down. Dube emerged as star performer for Team India as his all-round performance helped the side to take 1-0 series lead.

Rohit Sharma didn't have a good day with the bat as he dismissed for a duck. The Indian captain had a terrible mix up with opening partner Shubman Gill, which saw both batters at the same end of the crease when Rohit was looking to run after hitting the mid-off. This led to Rohit Sharma being furious at Gill.

Rohit Sharma might have a bad day but he achieved a historic feat, making him join the elite list.

Following Team India's 1st T20I win against Afghanistan, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became the first player to be part of 100 T20I wins in the history of the shortest format.

Overall, the 36-year-old became the third player to be part of century of wins with national team in T20I after England's Danni Wyatt (111) and Ellsey Perry of Australia (100).

In Men's T20I, Rohit Sharma is followed by former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik (86) and Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli (73) to be part of most games won in the shortest format.

Rohit Sharma returned to lead Team India in T20Is for the first time since Men in Blue's T20 World Cup semifinal defeat against England in October 2022.

After achieving 100 T20I wins as a player in Men's T20I, Rohit Sharma joined the list of greats. Team India captain became the third player to register 100 wins in a format.

Former West Indies batting great Viv Richards became the first player to be part of 100 wins in ODI cricket, followed by former Australian captain Ricky achieving similar feat in Test Cricket.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is just win away from equalling MS Dhoni's Indian record of 41 wins as a captain in T20Is.