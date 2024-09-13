Imad Wasim Left Stunned By Babar Azam’s Return as Pakistan Cricket Team's Captaincy; Video

Image: X

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim expressed shock over Babar Azam being reappointed as the captain of Pakistan ODI and T20I team. Speaking to Saj Sadiq he said, " Yes I was I was surprised that Babar Azam was re-appointed captain. Ultimately it's selectors call. Whatever they though was the best option they picked the team and the captain. Everybdy was surprised, not just me. So, I can’t say no that I was not surprised,”

Pakistan has appointed Babar Azam as its white-ball captain and ended Shaheen Shah Afridi’s one-series stint as Twenty20 skipper before the T20 World Cup.

“Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men’s cricket team,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Babar stepped down from the all-format captaincy last year after Pakistan couldn’t make it to the semifinals of the 50-over World Cup in India. But under Afridi’s leadership Pakistan lost the T20 series in New Zealand 4-1. Following the result he was removed from the role.

Will Babar Azam remain Pakistan team's skipper?

Babar Azam captaincy in white ball format is under scrutiny due to various reasons. It was during the T20 World Cup 2024 under his captaincy that the team failed to progress beyond the group stage, losing to India and suffering a shocking defeat against the USA.

According to Insidesport report, many changes are expected, with Shan Masood potentially being replaced as Test captain. It further said that reports indicate that white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten had discussions with PCB officials in July regarding potential adjustments.