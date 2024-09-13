 Video: Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Embrace During One-Day Champions Cup Clash
Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi are in the opposition teams in the One-day Champions Cup.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan cricket stalwarts Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi embraced one another during the ongoing Champions Cup one-day match between the Stallions and Nurpur Lions in Faisalabad. In a video that surfaced on social media, the duo shared a wholesome moment as Babar was standing at the non-striker's end.

article-image

Babar and Shaheen have reportedly had issues since the former replaced the left-arm speedster as captain ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. With Babar being reinstated as captain after Shaheen captained only in one series, various media outlets have pointed out a rift between them.

However, the hug between the two during the one-day Champions Cup seemed to have dispelled that notion:

Babar also got a loud cheer from the Faisalabad crowd when he walked out to bat when Aamer Jamal plucked Yasir Khan.

Babar Azam likely to be removed as white-ball captain: Report

With Babar overseeing Pakistan's disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as they failed to make it beyond the group stage, his captaincy is in jeopardy. The right-handed batter had notably stepped down after the 2023 World Cup, but the PCB brought him back ahead of this year's showpiece event.

With Pakistan scheduled for a limited-overs tour in Australia in November, reports indicate that Mohammad Rizwan is likely to be appointed captain for the same. Pakistan's three-Test series against England begins on October 7 in Multan.

Shan Masood's stint as Test captain is also under threat after losing his first five matches in the format.

