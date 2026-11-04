'I'm Back Again': PV Sindhu Eyes Bigger Comeback After Breaking Into World Top Six |

Mumbai: Back in the world's top six, the Indian badminton star credits smart tournament planning, a revamped support team and renewed confidence for her resurgence, while insisting that her hunger for success remains undiminished

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu believes her Hylo Open title triumph is another significant step in her resurgence on the international badminton circuit, but insists there is considerable room for improvement as she looks to sustain her form and challenge the world's best players.

Having won two titles this season, reached another final and climbed to world No 6, Sindhu is delighted with her progress after enduring a difficult period over the past few years.

"Touchwood, I'm happy that I'm back again. After 2022, I'm back in the top six, if I'm not wrong. I'm happy that things are going well," Sindhu said during a media interaction following her Hylo Open victory.

"There is a lot more room for improvement, and I'm getting there. There are definitely a lot of things to work on, and I'm really looking forward to that," she added.

Sindhu credited her revamped support team, including strength and conditioning specialist Wayne Lombardi, physiotherapist Hira and coach Irvansyah, for helping her manage the physical demands of the international circuit.

She stressed that carefully selecting tournaments and prioritising recovery have become essential to maintaining consistency.

"We make sure we take smart decisions about which tournaments to play and how my body is feeling. If I'm not 100%, we change the schedule accordingly. With my experience, I tell the team how I feel, and we work on that," she explained.

The former world champion also highlighted the importance of enjoying the sport despite the challenges of competing against younger opponents.

"When you have that passion towards sport and enjoy playing, you don't feel it is a burden. I'm enjoying doing this. You need to understand your body, recover when necessary and come back stronger," she said.

Reflecting on her commanding 39-minute Hylo Open final victory, Sindhu said she approached every point with equal intensity, irrespective of the scoreline or her previous record against the opponent.

"Every point mattered, even when I was leading by a large margin. I just played my game. It didn't matter whether I was leading or trailing. Every point was important," she said.

Sindhu also reflected on her defeat to An Se-young, admitting that unforced errors and surrendering crucial points had proved costly.

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"I gave her a huge lead in the second game. In the third, I was leading by two or three points and should have maintained the same tempo. I made some unforced errors," she said.

However, she remains confident of challenging the Korean star more effectively in future encounters.

Looking ahead, Sindhu believes badminton's evolving playing styles and the proposed 15-point scoring system will demand greater alertness and adaptability.

"You cannot give away easy points at the beginning. Once five or six points go, half the game is over. You have to be on your toes from the start," she explained.

Sindhu also welcomed the emergence of promising Indian youngsters, including Anmol, Tanvi and Ashmita, describing their progress as encouraging for women's badminton.

With her confidence restored and a strong support system behind her, Sindhu remains focused on staying fit, improving her game and extending her career at the highest level.