ILT20: Robin Uthappa becomes first player to receive Green Belt after scoring 46-ball 79

Uthappa is currently leading the top run-scorer's chart with 122 runs in the competition so far.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
Dubai: Former Indain cricketer Robin Uthappa became the first player to receive the Green Belt at the DP World ILT20 after his fantastic innings of 79 runs off 46 balls against Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Uthappa is currently leading the top run-scorer's chart with 122 runs in the competition so far.

Unique set of player awards

Once the winning team has lifted the magnificent DP World ILT20 tournament trophy, and as part of the final presentations, the coveted Black Belt will be presented to the owner of the victorious team. Also during the presentations, the most valuable player of the league will be recognised and receive the stunning Red Belt, acknowledging his crowd-pleasing, consistent efforts.

Meanwhile, the 24 UAE players hand-selected to participate in the league, will be vying for the Blue Belt, which will be presented to the best UAE player at the end of the season. Speaking about the unique set of player awards, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, the Emirates Cricket Board said, "We wanted to come up with something new with regard to the player awards and we are thrilled to introduce the various Belts, which will add another kind of flavour to the tournament. We anticipate the Belts will be a big hit among the players, something they will strive to receive, and the fans will come to recognise as a symbol of greatness around the globe."

