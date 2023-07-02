 'If That’s England Taking That Catch, That’s Out': Glenn McGrath Slams Disgraceful Decision On Mitchell Starc Catch
Ashes 2023: Glenn McGrath has branded the decision to rule out Mitchell Starc’s attempted catch of Ben Duckett “the biggest load of rubbish” he has seen.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 09:09 AM IST
Glenn McGrath expressed his strong disapproval of the decision to disallow Mitchell Starc's attempted catch of Ben Duckett, labeling it as "the biggest load of rubbish" he has ever witnessed. This particular incident sparked considerable controversy, as Starc initially caught the ball cleanly before pressing it into the ground as he slid. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) issued a statement affirming that the correct decision had been made, but McGrath, appearing on BBC Test Match Special, was furious with the ruling.

“I’m sorry, that is the biggest load of rubbish I have ever seen,” he said. He has got that ball under control. That ball is under control. I’m sorry, I’ve seen everything this game has to offer. If that is not out, then every other catch that’s ever been taken should be not out. That is a disgrace. I’ve seen everything now. I cannot believe that. If that ball is not under control, that is ridiculous. He’s got that well under control in two hands. I have seen everything now.”

If you catch it you are in control

In his passionate critique, McGrath adopted a conspiratorial stance, implying that if the roles were reversed and the teams switched, the outcome would have been different. Furthermore, he asserted that the decision effectively accused Starc of engaging in dishonest behaviour.

“If that’s England taking that catch, that’s out,” he said. “That’s ridiculous. I cannot believe that. That is a regulation catch. If I’m bowling, I’m not happy. The ground had no assistance in him catching that ball. He’s having a go at Duckett. I’d be having a go at everyone if I was Mitchell Starc. That’s basically saying Mitchell Starc is cheating. And he did not cheat, he caught that comfortably. If you catch it in your hand, you have control.”

Duckett and Ben Stokes took England to stumps four down, with a further 257 runs required for victory.

