ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Bas de Leede Scores 123, Takes 5 Wickets vs Scotland As Netherlands Storm Into Main Draw

An inspirational performance by Netherlands saw them stage a remarkable come-from-behind victory against Scotland, securing their qualification for the ICC World Cup in India.

Riding on the individual brilliance of all-rounder Bas de Leede, Netherlands defeated Scotland by four wickets to claim the second qualifying spot alongside Sri Lanka.

The tournament is set to commence on October 5.

De Leede's Heroics Lead the Way

Facing the daunting task of scoring 278 runs within 44 overs to secure qualification, Bas de Leede rose to the occasion with a power-packed innings of 123 off just 92 balls.

His innings, consisting of seven fours and five sixes, was instrumental in propelling Netherlands to victory.

De Leede's exceptional batting was complemented by a sensational 113-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Saqib Zulfiqar (33 not out), achieved in a mere 11.3 overs. This outstanding display allowed Netherlands to secure qualification in just 42.5 overs.

Scotland's Valiant Effort Falls Short

Despite a strong performance, Scotland fell agonizingly short of claiming the second qualifying spot. Their innings of 277 for 9, powered by an impressive century (106 off 111 balls) from their key player Brendon McMullen, was supported by a crucial 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket with skipper Richie Berrington (64).

However, right-arm medium pacer Bas de Leede stole the show with his exceptional five-wicket haul (5/52), restricting Scotland's total below the 300-run mark.

This marks the fifth time that the Netherlands has qualified for the prestigious 50-over global event. The team previously participated in the 1996, 2003, 2007, and 2011 editions of the tournament. The achievement highlights the Netherlands' consistent presence on the world cricket stage.

Emotional Skipper Hails Team Effort

Overwhelmed by the team's performance, Netherlands captain Scott Edwards expressed his admiration for the heroics of Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar in the crucial closing overs.

''Little bit lost for words. I thought what Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar did in the last 10 overs was unbelievable to watch,'' an emotional Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said after the match. ''This group is just incredible. We put in the hard work and the guys just enjoy everyone's success. We had a different match-winner in every game. It's a pretty awesome feeling. It was just unbelievable batting by Leede and Saqib in the end,'' the skipper added.

Coincidentally, Bas de Leede's father, Tim de Leede, played a significant role in the Netherlands team during the first three World Cup tournaments. Bas's remarkable performance in this crucial match further enhances the family legacy in Dutch cricket.

Netherlands Claims Top Spot with Impressive Net Run-Rate

Despite Scotland and Zimbabwe finishing with six points each, Netherlands managed to leapfrog them to secure qualification by virtue of their victory, resulting in a superior net run-rate of +0.230. This statistical advantage propelled them to the top spot and solidified their place in the ICC World Cup.

In the upcoming final, Netherlands will square off against Sri Lanka. However, the outcome of this match holds little consequence apart from determining the classification of the teams as Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2, as both sides have already secured qualification for the World Cup.