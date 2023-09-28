ICC World Cup 2023: Superfan Bashir Chacha Detained For Waving Pakistan Flag At Hyderabad Airport; Watch

Pakistan cricket's most famous superman Bashir chacha was detained in India on Wednesday for waving the country's flag during the arrival of the men's national team in Hyderabad.

Mohammad Bashir, a.k.a Chacha Chicago, is a US passport holder and a die-hard fan of the Pakistan cricket team.

Bashir chacha, who follows the team wherever they go, was among the hundreds of fans who were waiting at the international airport for the arrival of the Pakistan cricket team.

He started waving the Pakistani flag as soon as Babar Azam and Co. started coming out of the airport terminal.

But security officials stopped him from doing so and he was later detained. He was then asked to produce his documents and let go after a thorough check.

When cops prevented cricket fan Chacha Bashir from displaying the Pakistan national flag and chanting the Zindabad slogan at RGI Airport in #Hyderabad on Wednesday. The US passport holder Mohammad Bashir AKA Chacha Chicago was present at the airport to welcome the arrival of… pic.twitter.com/UfWusgEkJS — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 28, 2023

Pakistan team in India after 7 years

The Pakistan cricket team has come to India after a gap of 7 years. They last toured here during the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Barring Salman Agha and Mohammad Nawaz, the rest of the players in the squad have set foot in India for the first time in a bid to clinch the ODI World Cup title for the second time in their history.

Pakistan will play a couple of warm-up matches against New Zealand (September 29) and Australia (October 3) before starting their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Oct 6.

They will then face Sri Lanka at the same venue on Oct 10 before going to Ahmedabad for the blockbuster clash against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Oct 14.

