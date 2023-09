Shakib al Hasan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan has been rendered doubtful for their opening match of the 2023 World Cup after injuring his foot during a practice session. The veteran all-rounder has effectively been ruled out of the practice games, set to start on Friday against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

More to come..

