ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Announce 15-Member Squad Led By Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal Not Included

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday announced a strong 15-member squad led by Shakib Al Hasan for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

The BCB selectors have left out experienced opener Tamim Iqbal from the team due to fitness issues. Tamim returned to the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand after a long-standing back injury.

But the former skipper compleined of discomfort after betting in the second ODI and had reportedly told the board that he could play only five World Cup games.

The rest of the Bangladesh squad comprises of the usual names in skipper Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (vice-capt), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan and Mahmudullah.

Watch as we unveil the players who will carry our hopes to the ICC World Cup 2023. The stage is set! 🏆🏏@DarazBangladesh #BCB | #Cricket | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/JMhehA5nl2 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 26, 2023

The squad includes four players from their Under-19 World Cup-winning side from 2020: Hridoy, Shoriful, Tanzi and Tanzim.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two warm-up games against Sri Lanka and England in Guwahati on September 29 and October 2, respectively.

Bangladesh will start their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan at the scenic HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on October 7.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)