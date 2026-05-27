ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 To Open With Spectacular Wicked West End Performance At Edgbaston In Partnership With Sky Sports | X / @ECB_cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is pleased to announce that the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in partnership with its UK broadcast partner Sky Sports, is bringing West End drama to Edgbaston, with the full cast of Wicked set to deliver a spectacular live performance ahead of England’s tournament opener against Sri Lanka on 12 June.



In a first for global sport, Wicked stars Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen will take centre stage, leading the Wicked company as Elphaba and Glinda, performing iconic songs from one of the most globally successful musicals of all time in front of a packed-out crowd and millions watching worldwide before the first ball is bowled.

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The collaboration forms part of the ICC’s ambition to elevate the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup beyond sport, creating culturally resonant moments that blend elite competition with world-class entertainment and position the tournament among the biggest global live-event experiences.



Marking Wicked’s 20th anniversary in London’s West End, the performance will transform Edgbaston into a one-night-only collision of live theatre and elite sport, bringing together the drama and spectacle of two global stages for the opening night of the biggest-ever Women’s T20 World Cup.



The tournament is already on the yellow brick road to history and has set a new benchmark as the highest-selling edition, with more than 150,000 tickets sold with three weeks to go.





ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta said: “Our core belief is that the ICC’s marquee global events should serve as platforms for content, community, culture and commerce with the athletic spectacle as the core product.



“Partnering with the globally celebrated production of Wicked for the opening ceremony of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 reflects our ambition to take the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 beyond its existing position of a premier sporting event into expanded realms of culture and entertainment. The association with Wicked also helps attract an audience which is increasingly seeking novel, enriching, big-event experiences.



“We want to blend sport, music, and culture in a way that transcends the traditional boundaries around our competitions. With this performance, we aim to create an immersive, globally resonant moment that drives deeper interest for the event, targets wider cohorts of fans and fosters an enriched sense of community.





“The Women’s T20 World Cup has grown into one of the most watched and followed women’s sporting events globally, and with this opening ceremony, we are demonstrating that the ICC is committed to delivering novel, world-class experiences both in the stadium and across engagement platforms to billions of fans.”



A Wicked spokesperson said: “For 20 years Wicked has brought audiences together through unforgettable live performance, so to open the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in front of a global sporting audience is incredibly exciting for us.



“There is a real sense of drama, emotion and anticipation shared between theatre and live sport, and this performance is a chance to bring those worlds together in a truly unique way on one of the biggest stages possible.”





Women’s T20 World Cup LOC Tournament Director, Beth Barrett-Wild said: “You wouldn't normally expect to see world-class cricket sharing the same stage as a hit West End musical, but that is exactly what makes this such an unmissable way to open the tournament.



“Bringing the magic of Wicked and its hugely talented cast to Edgbaston will create an epic night of spectacle, emotion, and atmosphere. It will also set the tone for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, opening 24 days of competition showcasing the very best in global cricket, with dramatic showdowns, unlimited excitement and gravity defying moments of unparalleled sporting skill. We can’t wait to get things started!"