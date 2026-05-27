'Mera Naam Bhool Gaya Bhai': Krunal Pandya's Funny Remark At Devdutt Padikkal Lights Up RCB Dressing Room After Qualifier 1 Win | Video

RCB/X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had plenty to celebrate after their commanding victory over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, securing a place in the IPL 2026 final. While the on-field performance was clinical, a light-hearted dressing room moment involving Krunal Pandya stole attention after the match.

As teammate Devdutt Padikkal was addressing the squad following the win, Krunal Pandya interrupted with a humorous remark, saying, “Mera naam bhool gaya bhai” (you forgot my name, brother). The comment, delivered in a playful tone, immediately broke the room into laughter and added a fun, relaxed atmosphere to RCB’s historic night.

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The light-hearted exchange reflected the strong camaraderie within the RCB camp, which has been a key factor in their successful campaign this season. Moments like these have shown how closely-knit the squad has become during high-pressure playoff games.

Krunal Pandya also had a strong outing on the field, contributing significantly to the team’s dominant win. He scored a valuable 43 runs and picked up 2 crucial wickets, playing an important all-round role in dismantling the Gujarat Titans lineup.

As RCB now prepares for the IPL 2026 final, the team will take confidence not only from their dominant performance but also from the unity and joy visible within the dressing room. If the energy from moments like these continues, Bengaluru fans will hope this could finally be their year to lift the trophy.