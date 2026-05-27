Couple Goals! Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Twin In Matching Casual Look At Dharamshala Airport After RCB Storm Into IPL 2026 Final | Video

X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their dream run in IPL 2026 after a dominant victory over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala, securing a direct spot in the highly anticipated IPL final. Following the emphatic win, all eyes shifted from the stadium to Dharamshala airport, where Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted together as the team prepared to depart after the memorable night.

Kohli, who once again played a crucial role in RCB’s commanding performance, appeared relaxed and cheerful while arriving at the airport with Anushka.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anushka Sharma, who has regularly been present during key RCB matches this season, was also seen celebrating passionately during the Qualifier clash at the stadium. Her reactions during Bengaluru’s dominant performance became widely shared online, with fans praising the couple’s strong bond and support for each other.

Meanwhile, RCB fans remain ecstatic after the franchise booked its place in the IPL 2026 final in stunning fashion. Bengaluru completely outplayed Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, producing a clinical all-round performance.