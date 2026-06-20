ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 : 'Smriti Mandhana & Shafali Verma Will Face Tough Test From SA Pacers,' Says Shikha Pandey | X @AdityaP68849124

New Delhi: India’s opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will face their sternest examination yet when they take on South Africa in a crucial ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash, according to former India pacer Shikha Pandey.

Pandey highlighted the challenge posed by South Africa’s formidable pace attack, describing it as the strongest bowling unit in the tournament. “India's opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have given India many strong starts. But they will face their toughest test yet,” Pandey said on JioStar.

“South Africa has the best bowling attack in this Women's T20 World Cup. Their new-ball pair is one of the most dangerous in the tournament.”

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Pandey singled out veteran quick Shabnim Ismail and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp as key threats. “Shabnim Ismail has made a strong comeback and she’s bowling with good pace. Marizanne Kapp has already taken three wickets against Pakistan and is bowling with great control. Both will test the Indian openers with swing, seam, and bounce,” she said.

She also pointed to Ayabonga Khaka’s ability to move the ball away from right-handers, adding another dimension to South Africa’s attack.

The former India pacer believes Mandhana will need to be cautious against the moving ball.

“Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed in the past trying to drive away from her body, often caught in the slips or behind the stumps. She will need to be selective against the moving ball,” Pandey noted, while predicting an exciting duel between Ismail and Verma. “Shabnim Ismail vs Shafali Verma will be a spicy contest. Shafali loves a challenge, and Ismail is not afraid to use the bouncer.”

Pandey also praised Mandhana’s evolution as a T20 batter, particularly her transformation into a power-hitter. “India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has worked extensively on her power-hitting. A perfect example of that was the WPL final, where we saw her playing shots through deep mid-wicket with great success,” she said.

“She has started using her power to clear the infield and find boundaries in that region as well. She has also started toying with the field, manipulating placements to her advantage. For someone who was known as a touch player, this is a big shift,” Pandey added.

According to her, Mandhana’s expanded range has made her one of the most complete batters in the shortest format. “Smriti is now accessing deep square leg, which was never her primary scoring area before. She has also added the conventional sweep to her game. When she steps out, she looks to hit straight, if not she has a plan B of going over covers. Her back-foot play has always been strong, but the way she has added power hitting to her game is remarkable. She is no longer just a timing player; she is now a complete T20 batter who can dominate both sides of the wicket.”

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