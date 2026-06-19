 ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Discuss Cricket Development
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ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Discuss Cricket Development

ICC Chairman Jay Shah met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss cricket development in Sri Lanka. Their talks focused on expanding opportunities for emerging players, strengthening grassroots and youth programmes, and exploring cricket's role in social impact and economic growth while reinforcing Sri Lanka's contribution to global cricket.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 19, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Discuss Cricket Development
ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake discuss grassroots cricket, youth development and future opportunities for players | File Photo

Colombo, June 19: ICC Chairman Jay Shah met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss cricket development in Sri Lanka, with a focus on grassroots programmes, youth development and opportunities for emerging players. Jay Shah shared the details of the meeting in a social media post on Friday.

Focus on cricket development

“It was a privilege to meet His Excellency President @anuradisanayake today and discuss the current status of cricket in Sri Lanka. Our discussions focused on increasing opportunities for emerging players, supporting grassroots and youth development programmes, and leveraging cricket as a vehicle for social impact and economic growth.

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We also exchanged views on the role Sri Lanka continues to play in hosting major international events and contributing to the global development of our sport. Sri Lanka holds a special place in the history of cricket, and I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to further strengthen the game and create new opportunities for future generations.

My sincere thanks to His Excellency for his time and unwavering support for cricket,” Jay Shah posted on X.

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