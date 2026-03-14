'Koi Ek Team Se...': Did ICC Chairman Jay Shah Hit Back At Bangladesh, Pakistan For T20 WC26 Boycott Drama?

Jay Shah | Pic Credit: Twitter

ICC Chairman Jay Shah has hit back the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket board for their boycott threats for the T20 World Cup 2026. While Bangladesh were replaced, Pakistan made a U-turn on their decision and featured in the tournament. Shah in an award function said that not one team makes an organisation, and the T20 World Cup was a record breaking success.

"As ICC chairman, I can say that no team is bigger than the organisation and no single team makes an organisation. An organisation is a combination of all teams," Shah said, without

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While he did not mention PCB or BCB, it is anyone's guess that the former BCCI Secretary has hit out at the two neighbouring countries. Bangladesh expressed security concerns after BCCI asked KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman due to growing atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Despite several ICC negotiations, no agreement was reached and they were replaced by Scotland.

Likewise, Pakistan also adopted a stance of boycott to 'show solidarity' towards Bangladesh. Pak PM had put out a statement banning the team from playing the IND VS PAK game. That was however later withdrawn after negotiations.

Shah said that despite the troubles, the T20 World Cup 2026 was a record breaking success. Not just commercially, but Shah praised the associate nations for putting up a fight during the group stages.

"The World Cup has shattered all viewership records. For the first time in history, we recorded 7.2 million concurrent viewers. All records were broken in overall viewership. If you see, the USA gave India a hard time, the Netherlands troubled Pakistan, Zimbabwe beat Australia and Nepal gave England a scare. I congratulate all the associate teams - they have done very well against the full members," the ICC chairman noted.