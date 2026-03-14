Jay Shah, Gautam Gambhir & Suryakumar Yadav Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai With T20 World Cup Trophy; Video

IANS/ANI/X

After Team India’s historic triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, key figures from the Indian cricket setup visited the revered Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers along with the trophy.

Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council, was joined by India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav during the visit in Mumbai. The trio carried the T20 World Cup trophy to the famous temple, seeking blessings following India’s memorable victory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India clinched the title after defeating New Zealand national cricket team in the final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The win marked a significant moment for Indian cricket as the team delivered a strong performance in front of a packed crowd in Ahmedabad.