Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Earns The Hundred Wildcard Contract After ICC Women's T20 WC 2026 Heroics In SA Clash | X

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has become the first Pakistani woman to earn a contract in The Hundred after Birmingham Phoenix signed the all-rounder in wildcard draft. The signing comes just a day after her all-round display against South Africa in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

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Key Highlights

Team: Birmingham Phoenix

Contract Value: £15,000

Replaces: Australia's Lucy Hamilton, who withdrew due to workload management.

Historic Milestone: First Pakistani woman to be signed in The Hundred.

Recent Performance: Unbeaten 55 off 38 balls and figures of 3/16 against South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Performance Against SA

Fatima's impressive performance at Edgbaston is widely seen as the key reason behind her historic deal with Birmingham Phoenix despite Pakistan's narrow two-wicket defeat to South Africa. The 24-year-old top-scored with an unbeaten 55 off 38 balls before returning figures of 3/16, nearly helping Pakistan defend a target of 127.

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Replaces Lucy Hamilton

Birmingham Phoenix Performance Director James Thomas welcomed the signing and called Fatima "an international-class pace bowler" and a strong replacement for Lucy Hamilton.

Third Pakistani Player In The Hundred

Fatima is now the third Pakistani player selected for this season of The Hundred after Usman Tariq (Birmingham Phoenix men) and Abrar Ahmed (Sunrisers Leeds). Her availability, however, could be affected by Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka which is scheduled from July 23 to August 4.

Pakistan will next face Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on June 20.