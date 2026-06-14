VIDEO: Fatima Sana Celebrates Harmanpreet Kaur's Wicket With Aggressive Send-Off After India Captain's Handshake Snub At Toss

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana grabbed the spotlight during the blockbuster clash against India, removing counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur and celebrating the wicket with a passionate send-off. The incident, which followed an awkward moment between the two captains at the toss, became one of the biggest talking points of the match as videos spread rapidly across social media.

The on-field drama intensified when Fatima Sana removed Harmanpreet Kaur during India's innings. Immediately after taking the prized wicket, the Pakistan captain celebrated passionately, pumping her fist and delivering an aggressive send-off.

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Earlier, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana did not shake hands at the toss in their 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group A clash at Edgbaston on Sunday. It was the second successive ICC tournament where both captains avoided the customary gesture, after it first happened during the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The ‘no handshake policy’ has become a usual feature of India-Pakistan contests since the 2025 Men’s T20I Asia Cup in the UAE, especially after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha also avoided handshakes across three meetings in Dubai and again at the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup clash in Colombo. The same happened during U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup and Rising Stars Men’s Asia Cup meetings too.