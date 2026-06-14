IND W Vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Ignores Fatima Sana At Toss, Walks Away Without Handshake | VIDEO Viral

Harmanpreet Kaur Ignores Fatima Sana At Toss, Walks Away Without Handshake | X

Birmingham, June 14: The expected moment was seen before India Women vs Pakistan Women match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston, as the two captains did not shake hands during the toss.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana were present for the toss proceedings, but there was no handshake between the two skippers before the match got underway.

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The moment quickly caught the attention of fans watching the high-profile Group A clash between the two rivals. India won the toss and chose to bat first in front of a packed crowd at Edgbaston.

The India-Pakistan contest is one of the most-anticipated matches of the tournament, with thousands of fans turning up to watch the two teams begin their campaigns in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, and Radha Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.