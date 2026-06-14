IND W vs PAK W: Will Harmanpreet Kaur Shake Hands With Fatima Sana Ahead Of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match?

X

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur found herself addressing one of the biggest talking points ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan when asked whether she would shake hands with Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana. The question came amid heightened interest surrounding interactions between players from the two rival nations ahead of their highly anticipated encounter.

During a pre-match media interaction, Harmanpreet made it clear that her team's focus remained firmly on cricket rather than off-field discussions. The Indian captain emphasized that conversations within the dressing room revolved around preparation and performance, not ceremonial gestures or external controversies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The handshake debate gained traction because of previous India-Pakistan meetings, where pre-match and post-match interactions between players had attracted significant attention. As anticipation built for another chapter in one of cricket's fiercest rivalries, fans and media alike speculated about whether the two captains would exchange the customary greeting.

Rather than getting drawn into the discussion, Harmanpreet chose to redirect attention to the match itself. India entered the contest with a strong record against Pakistan in women's T20 internationals, but the skipper stressed the importance of staying focused in a challenging World Cup group where every result could prove crucial.

With the spotlight firmly on the India-Pakistan showdown, Harmanpreet's response underlined her determination to keep the team's attention on cricketing matters. While the handshake question generated headlines ahead of the match, the Indian captain made it clear that her side's priority was delivering a strong performance on the field rather than engaging in off-field narratives.