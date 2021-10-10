ICC T20 World Cup: From squads to fixtures, everything you need to know

Five years on from the last edition, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup returns this month as 16 teams duke it out for supremacy in the game’s shortest format.

Commencing on 17 October at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, the showpiece event is scheduled to finish on 14 November in Dubai when the tournament’s two best teams meet in a decider that has plenty to live up to after 2016’s epic conclusion.

The West Indies will be out to become the first team to ever defend their status as Men’s T20 World Cup champions this time around having already become the first to win the trophy twice.

The tournament format

This year’s Men’s T20 World Cup takes place in three stages.

Round 1 sees two groups of four teams participating in a round-robin. The top two teams from each group progress to the Super 12 stage. Each of the Round 1 Groups features three teams from the 2019 Qualifier and one of the two automatic qualifiers - Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The top seed from Group A and the second seed from Group B enter Group 1 of the Super 12s, with the top seed from Group B and the second seed from Group A going into Group 2.

The Super 12 stage sees two groups of six play a round-robin with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knock-out stage, consisting of two semi-finals and a final.

The two Super 12 groups each feature four of the automatic qualifiers – tournament hosts India and the top seven teams on the MRF Tyres ICC rankings at the cut-off date – and two Round 1 qualifiers.

The points system:

In both group stages the following points system will apply:

Win - Two points

Tie, no result or abandoned: One point

Loss or forfeit: Zero points

Are there reserve days?

Yes, for both semi-finals and the final. No other matches shall have a reserve day allocated. For both the semi-finals and final, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place. Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match (at least 5 overs per side) cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.

If a match starts on the scheduled day and overs are reduced following an interruption but no further play is possible, the match will resume on the reserve day at the point where the last ball was played.

Key dates

Tournament commences: 17 October

The event kicks off with a Round 1, Group B match between co-hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea at Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat. Later that day, Group B opponents Bangladesh and Scotland begin their campaign against one another at the same venue.

Group A begins the following day in Abu Dhabi, with Ireland and Netherlands playing the afternoon match, and Sri Lanka and Namibia the evening encounter.

Round 1 finishes: 22 October

Round 1 concludes after a Group A Namibia-Ireland and Sri Lanka-Netherlands double-header at Sharjah.

Group B’s final matches take place in a double-header at Oman Cricket Academy on 21 October.

The top two teams from each group progress to the Super 12 stage.

Super 12 stage commences: 23 October

The Super 12 stage of the tournament kicks off just a day after Round 1 concludes, with Group 1 sides Australia and South Africa meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Group 2 begins the following day with a mouth-watering clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai

Super 12 stage concludes: 8 November

The Super 12 stage wraps up on 8 November with India playing the final match of the phase at Dubai against their group’s Round 1 Group A qualifier.

Semi-finals: 10 November and 11 November

The top two teams from each Super 12 Group progress to the semi-finals, scheduled to be played at Abu Dhabi and Dubai on 10 and 11 November respectively.

Final: 14 November

The tournament reaches its conclusion on 14 November at Dubai International Stadium.

Groups:

Round 1-

Group A

Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B

Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12

Group 1

England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, top seed Group A, second seed Group B

Group 2

India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, second seed Group A, top seed Group B.

ICC Team Fixtures:

Sri Lanka

Group: A, Round 1

ICC T20I ranking: 10th

Fixtures

18 Oct - v NAM

20 Oct - v IRE

22 Oct - v NED

Ireland

Group: A, Round 1

ICC T20I ranking: 12th

Fixtures

18 Oct – v NED

20 Oct – v SL

22 Oct – v NAM

Netherlands

Group: A, Round 1

ICC T20I ranking: 17th

Fixtures

18 Oct – v IRE

20 Oct – v NAM

22 Oct – v SL

Namibia

Group: A, Round 1

ICC T20I ranking: 19th

Fixtures

18 Oct – v SL

20 Oct – v NED

22 Oct – v IRE

Bangladesh

Group: B, Round 1

ICC T20I ranking: 6th

Fixtures

17 Oct – v SCO

19 Oct – v OMA

21 Oct – v PNG

Scotland

Group: B, Round 1

ICC T20I ranking: 14th

Fixtures

17 Oct - v BAN

19 Oct - v PNG

21 Oct - v OMA

Papua New Guinea

Group: B, Round 1

ICC T20I ranking: 15th

Fixtures

17 Oct – v OMA

19 Oct – v SCO

21 Oct – v BAN

Oman

Group: B, Round 1

ICC T20I ranking: 18th

Fixtures

17 Oct v PNG

19 Oct v BAN

21 Oct v SCO

England

Group: 1, Super 12

ICC T20I ranking: 1st

Fixtures

23 Oct – v WI

27 Oct – v B2

30 Oct – v AUS

1 Nov – v A1

6 Nov – v SA

Australia

Group: 1, Super 12

ICC T20I ranking: 7th

Fixtures

23 Oct – v SA

28 Oct – v A1

30 Oct – v ENG

4 Nov – v B2

6 Nov – v WI

South Africa

Group: 1, Super 12

ICC T20I ranking: 5th

Fixtures

23 Oct – v AUS

26 Oct – v WI

30 Oct – v A1

2 Nov – v B2

6 Nov – v ENG

West Indies

Group: 1, Super 12

ICC T20I ranking: 9th

Fixtures

23 Oct – v ENG

26 Oct – v SA

29 Oct – v B2

4 Nov – v A1

6 Nov – v AUS

India

Group: 2, Super 12

ICC T20I ranking: 2nd

Fixtures

24 Oct – v PAK

31 Oct – v NZ

3 Nov – v AFG

5 Nov – v B1

8 Nov – v A2

Pakistan

Group: 2, Super 12

ICC T20I ranking: 3rd

Fixtures

24 Oct – v IND

26 Oct – v NZ

29 Oct – v AFG

2 Nov – v A2

7 Nov – v B1

New Zealand

Group: 2, Super 12

ICC T20I ranking: 4th

Fixtures

26 Oct – v PAK

31 Oct – v IND

3 Nov – v B1

5 Nov – v A2

7 Nov – v AFG

Afghanistan

Group: 2, Super 12

ICC T20I ranking: 8th

Fixtures

25 Oct – v B1

29 Oct – v PAK

31 Oct – v A2

3 Nov – v IND

7 Nov – v NZ

VENUES:

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE-

The record-holder for the most men’s T20Is hosted, Dubai International Cricket Stadium has witnessed 62 matches in the format.

The ground hosted the 2018 Asia Cup Final between Bangladesh and India, and the Final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

It will host 13 matches, including one semi-final and the Final of this year’s T20 World Cup.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE-

First used for international cricket in 1984, Sharjah has hosted an incredible 263 international men’s matches – only the Sydney Cricket Ground (277) and Melbourne Cricket Ground (275) have hosted more games. The 240 men’s ODIs it has hosted is 91 more than the next most used venue, the SCG (159).

The T20 World Cup will be another chapter added to the famous ground’s story. The venue will host 11 matches.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE-

The second most used venue in men’s T20I history, Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium has hosted 48 matches in the format.

Alongside the ICC Academy and Dubai International Stadium, it hosted the qualifying tournament in 2019.

It will host 15 matches including one semi-final.

Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat, Oman-

Opened in 2012 and endowed by the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Oman Cricket Academy Ground is the jewel in the crown of Omani Cricket.

Holding official ICC Test accreditation, the ground has so far hosted 30 T20Is, as well as 15 ODIs.

It will host six T20 World Cup matches.

(with inputs from ICC website)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 06:32 PM IST