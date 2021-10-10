IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: When and where to watch CSK vs DC match Live on TV and online

The league stage of the Indian Premier League has concluded with some remarkable shows in the last couple of days, and the tournament is set to see its playoffs stage commencing from the 10th of October.

The two teams, who have been phenomenal in the league stages and ended up securing the first two spots, will take on each other in Qualifier 1. The biggest advantage for these two teams is that the loser of the Qualifier 1 would get a second chance and will play against the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2.

While the Capitals will be in the race for their maiden IPL title, the Kings have won the title three times. In head-to-head overall matches, CSK has won 15 while DC has won 10 of the 25 games. However, in this season of the IPL, DC has won the 4 matches of the last 5 matches played against CSK.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the CSK vs DC match today.

Where is the CSK vs DC game taking place?

The IPL 2021, Qualifier 1 between CSK vs DC will be held at the Dubai International Stadium

At what time will the CSK vs DC match begin?

The CSK vs DC match will commence at 7:30 PM IST today (Sunday, October 10).

Where and how to catch the live-action of the match?

The first Qualifier match between CSK vs DC will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 CSK vs DC match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 CSK vs DC match will be available on Hotstar.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 05:40 PM IST