ICC T20 WC26: 'I Just Wanna Go Home,' Says West Indies Coach Daren Sammy Amid Team's Delayed Departure From India | X

New Delhi: West Indies coach Daren Sammy expressed his desire to go home amid the team's delayed departure from India due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf Region, owing to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict in the region.

The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, in a simple four-word post on X, said, "I just wanna go home" on Thursday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Cricket West Indies (CWI) had confirmed on Monday that the team's departure, following their exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, from India has been postponed due to international airspace restrictions in the Gulf Region.

In an official statement, CWI had said, "These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons."

Read Also Unnamed Pakistan Player Fined For Misbehaving With Female Hotel Staff During ICC T20 World Cup 2026:...

The board assured that the safety and well-being of the players, coaching staff, and officials remain the highest priority.

"CWI is working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), relevant governmental authorities, and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff," the statement added.

The delay comes after the West Indies exited the ICC Men's T20 World Cup following a five-wicket loss to India in their final Super Eight match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Despite an unbeaten run in the league stage, the Caribbean side faltered in the Super Eights, failing to reach the semi-finals.

In their last outing, West Indies posted 195/4, with contributions from Roston Chase (40), Shai Hope (32), Shimron Hetmyer (27), and an unbeaten 76-run partnership between Jason Holder (37*) and Rovman Powell (34*). India's bowlers were led by Jasprit Bumrah, who took 2/36. India chased down the total with key innings from Sanju Samson (97 not out off 50 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (18 off 16 balls), and Tilak Varma (27 off 15 balls) to secure a comfortable five-wicket win.

The West Indies are two-time champions of the Men's T20 World Cup, having won the title in 2012 and 2016.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)