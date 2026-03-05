 ICC T20 WC26: 'I Just Wanna Go Home,' Says West Indies Coach Daren Sammy Amid Team's Delayed Departure From India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC T20 WC26: 'I Just Wanna Go Home,' Says West Indies Coach Daren Sammy Amid Team's Delayed Departure From India

ICC T20 WC26: 'I Just Wanna Go Home,' Says West Indies Coach Daren Sammy Amid Team's Delayed Departure From India

West Indies coach Daren Sammy expressed his frustration over travel delays, posting "I just wanna go home" on X, as the team's departure from India was postponed due to Gulf airspace restrictions amid Israel-Iran tensions. CWI emphasized player safety while working with authorities for safe travel after their T20 World Cup exit.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
ICC T20 WC26: 'I Just Wanna Go Home,' Says West Indies Coach Daren Sammy Amid Team's Delayed Departure From India | X

New Delhi: West Indies coach Daren Sammy expressed his desire to go home amid the team's delayed departure from India due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf Region, owing to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict in the region.

The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, in a simple four-word post on X, said, "I just wanna go home" on Thursday.

Earlier, Cricket West Indies (CWI) had confirmed on Monday that the team's departure, following their exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, from India has been postponed due to international airspace restrictions in the Gulf Region.

In an official statement, CWI had said, "These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons."

FPJ Shorts
Railway Recruitment Board To Conduct RRB Technician Exam 2026 Tomorrow: CBT To Be Held In Three Shifts; Check Shift Timings, What To Carry And What Not To Carry
Railway Recruitment Board To Conduct RRB Technician Exam 2026 Tomorrow: CBT To Be Held In Three Shifts; Check Shift Timings, What To Carry And What Not To Carry
Subedaar X (Twitter) Review: 'Jack Reacher Of India', 'Masaledaar'; Anil Kapoor Starrer Impresses Netizens
Subedaar X (Twitter) Review: 'Jack Reacher Of India', 'Masaledaar'; Anil Kapoor Starrer Impresses Netizens
Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 5, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 5, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
MRPL Shuts Down 100,000 BPD Refinery Unit Due To Oil Shortage Amid Iran War
MRPL Shuts Down 100,000 BPD Refinery Unit Due To Oil Shortage Amid Iran War
Read Also
Unnamed Pakistan Player Fined For Misbehaving With Female Hotel Staff During ICC T20 World Cup 2026:...
article-image

The board assured that the safety and well-being of the players, coaching staff, and officials remain the highest priority.

"CWI is working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), relevant governmental authorities, and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff," the statement added.

The delay comes after the West Indies exited the ICC Men's T20 World Cup following a five-wicket loss to India in their final Super Eight match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Despite an unbeaten run in the league stage, the Caribbean side faltered in the Super Eights, failing to reach the semi-finals.

Read Also
IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal: Fans Offer Prayers In Daraganj Temple For Team India's Victory; Video
article-image

In their last outing, West Indies posted 195/4, with contributions from Roston Chase (40), Shai Hope (32), Shimron Hetmyer (27), and an unbeaten 76-run partnership between Jason Holder (37*) and Rovman Powell (34*). India's bowlers were led by Jasprit Bumrah, who took 2/36. India chased down the total with key innings from Sanju Samson (97 not out off 50 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (18 off 16 balls), and Tilak Varma (27 off 15 balls) to secure a comfortable five-wicket win.

The West Indies are two-time champions of the Men's T20 World Cup, having won the title in 2012 and 2016.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on