 ICC Rankings 2024: Jasprit Bumrah New No.1 Bowler In Tests, Makes History As First Pacer To Hold Top Spot In All 3 Formats
ICC Rankings 2024: Jasprit Bumrah New No.1 Bowler In Tests, Makes History As First Pacer To Hold Top Spot In All 3 Formats

Jasprit Bumrah dethroned South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to take the top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for bowlers in 2024.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah made history on Wednesday as he became the No.1 ranked bowler in Test cricket after his 9-wicket haul in the second match of the Pataudi Trophy against England this week.

Bumrah picked up 6 wickets in the first innings and 3 in the second to help India beat England by 106 runs and level the 5-match series 1-1 in Vizag on Monday.

Bumrah therefore, dethroned his India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin to take the top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for bowlers in 2024.

The 30-year-old is the first Indian fast bowler to be ranked No.1 in Tests and also the first bowler in history to be ranked No.1 in all three formats of international cricket.

Only three other cricketers have been ranked No.1 in all three formats in the past with Bumrah being the fourth and second Indian after Virat Kohli.

Players to achieve No.1 ranking in all 3 formats:

Matthew Hayden

Ricky Ponting

Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah

article-image

Bumrah makes history

It is the first time Bumrah has held the top ranking, having never been previously higher than third despite a total of 10 five-wicket hauls for his country from 34 Test match appearances.

Bumrah climbed three places to take the numero uno position to go over Ashwin, who has held the top ranking since March last year. Ashwin has now swapped places with Bumrah with South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada maintaining his place in second.

Bumrah is the fourth Indian bowler after Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishen Singh Bedi to be ranked No.1 in Test cricket.

article-image

Yashasvi Jaiswal on the rise as well

But he isn't the only Indian to make a significant gain in the latest Test rankings. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has jumped 37 places to be ranked 29th after his maiden double hundred in the Vizag Test.

England's Ben Stokes (fourth) and India's Axar Patel (fifth) jump one place on the list for Test all-rounders.

