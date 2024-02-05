'First Delivery I Learned In Tennis-Ball Cricket': Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up On 'That' Ollie Pope Yorker In Vizag Test

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Monday revealed that he is one of the best exponents of the yorker delivery because it is the first ball he learnt to bowl after starting his cricketing career.

Bumrah played a key role with the ball in India's 106-run win over England in the second Test in Vizag. He bagged his third six-wicket haul in the first innings and followed it up with 3 in the second to wrap up the match for India.

Bumrah finished with 9 wickets for 91 runs, which are his second best figures in Test cricket and it came on a pitch which had no pace or bounce.

He also became the fastest Indian and second quickest Asian bowler to complete 150 Test wickets during the match.

Bumrah adjudged Player of the Match in Vizag

"I don't look at numbers. If you think about numbers there is a lot of pressure. I'm very happy that we won and contributed to that.

"Before a cricketer, I'm a fast bowling fan. If somebody's doing well, kudos to them. I look at the situation, at the wicket and think what are my options. I should not be a one-trick pony," Bumrah said after claiming the POTM award.

Bumrah on 'that' Ollie Pope yorker

The 30-year-old was also asked about the yorker he bowled to England vice-captain Ollie Pope which shattered his middle and leg stumps in the first innings.

"[Pope yorker ] As a youngster that was the first delivery I learned in tennis-ball cricket. I used to feel that is the only way to take wickets. Had seen the legends of the game. Waqar, Wasim and even Zaheer Khan," he added.

Rajkot challenge awaits both teams

England were bowled out for 292 in the final innings after being set a target of 399 to win by India.

The home team had posted 396 in their first innings thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's 204. India then took a 146-run first innings lead after bowling out England for 253 thanks to Bumrah's 6 for 45.

Both teams will now enjoy a small break of 10 days before heading to Rajkot for the third Test which starts from February 15.