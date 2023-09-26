ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera Ruled Out As Sri Lanka Announce Their 15-Man Squad

Sri Lanka cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

With only a couple of days to go to finalize the 2023 World Cup squad, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) unveiled the same on Tuesday. Frontline leggie Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have missed out due to injuries, while Maheesha Theekshana has returned to the fold after missing the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne

More to come..

