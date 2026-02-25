 ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings 2026: Abhishek Sharma Retains No. 1 Spot, Ishan Kishan Enters Top 5
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Men's T20I Player Rankings 2026: Abhishek Sharma Retains No. 1 Spot, Ishan Kishan Enters Top 5

ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings 2026: Abhishek Sharma Retains No. 1 Spot, Ishan Kishan Enters Top 5

India’s T20I stars shine in the latest ICC rankings. Abhishek Sharma retained his No.1 batting spot, while Ishan Kishan surged to fifth. Shivam Dube rose to seventh among all-rounders, and Varun Chakravarthy held the top bowling spot. Multiple Indian players made notable gains, highlighting India’s strong presence in the T20I charts.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings 2026: Abhishek Sharma Retains No. 1 Spot, Ishan Kishan Enters Top 5 | IANS

Dubai: India’s T20I contingent has made a strong statement in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I Player Rankings, with opener Abhishek Sharma maintaining his top spot AND wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan breaking into the top five.

At the top of the batting rankings, Abhishek retained his No.1 position despite a relatively quiet start to the T20 World Cup. He maintains a comfortable 62-point lead over England’s Phil Salt. Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, currently the tournament’s leading run-scorer, jumped two spots to third, achieving a career-best rating.

Kishan climbed three places to move to fifth in the T20I batter rankings, continuing his impressive run in the shortest format. His surge headlines a productive week for India, with multiple players making gains in the updated charts.

Read Also
IND VS ZIM T20 WC26: Rinku Singh Chooses Nation Over Family, Set To Join Team India In Chennai After...
article-image

India’s presence in the top 10 has grown stronger, with Kishan’s rise complemented by notable gains from other international performers. South Africa’s Dewald Brevis vaulted 10 places to ninth, while Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran (13th), West Indies skipper Shai Hope (14th) and England captain Harry Brook (18th) also registered significant progress.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Class 8 NCERT Textbook On Judicial Corruption
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Class 8 NCERT Textbook On Judicial Corruption
Kalyan Civic Scandal: Illegal 10-Storey Building File Goes Missing From KDMC Records, FIR Registered Over Suspected Evidence Tampering
Kalyan Civic Scandal: Illegal 10-Storey Building File Goes Missing From KDMC Records, FIR Registered Over Suspected Evidence Tampering
Mumbai-Delhi Air India Flight Stuck On Runway For 45 Minutes, Passengers Left Clueless
Mumbai-Delhi Air India Flight Stuck On Runway For 45 Minutes, Passengers Left Clueless
UK Introduces Mandatory eVisas For Indians, ETA For Visa-Exempt Visitors
UK Introduces Mandatory eVisas For Indians, ETA For Visa-Exempt Visitors

In the all-rounders’ list, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza reclaimed the No.1 spot after playing a key role in guiding his team into the Super Eights. He overtook Pakistan’s Saim Ayub in what has become an increasingly competitive race at the top. India’s Shivam Dube also made gains, rising two places to seventh, while Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi moved up to eighth.

Indians continue to feature prominently in the bowling rankings as well. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy held on to the No.1 position despite a costly outing against South Africa at the World Cup. Meanwhile, Proteas pacer Corbin Bosch surged 21 places to third after standout performances, including a three-wicket haul against the UAE and figures of 2/12 versus India.

Read Also
VIDEO: J&K Captain Paras Dogra Shockingly Headbutts Karnataka's Aneesh In Ranji Trophy Final Amid...
article-image

Further down the list, West Indies quick Matthew Forde (seventh) and India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (eighth) made notable advances. South Africa’s Marco Jansen, West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie and England left-arm spinner Liam Dawson also enjoyed upward movement after productive weeks.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on