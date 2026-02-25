VIDEO: J&K Captain Paras Dogra Shockingly Headbutts Karnataka's Aneesh In Ranji Trophy Final Amid Sledging Battle

The Ranji Trophy final was not without drama as J&K faced off against Karnataka. On Day 2 of the summit clash in Hubli, Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra lost his temper and headbutted a Karnataka substitute fielder, triggering heated exchanges and forcing umpires to step in at the Hubli Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Things came to a boiling point after Dogra edged a delivery from Prasidh Krishna for four. Tensions flared at forward short leg where substitute fielder KV Aneesh exchanged words with the J&K captain. In a sudden escalation, Dogra charged at Aneesh and head-butted him with his helmet, prompting immediate intervention from Mayank Agarwal.

It is believed that repeated sledging from Aneesh may have provoked the reaction. The confrontation quickly drew the umpires into action as they worked to calm the situation.

At the end of the over, Dogra attempted to apologise, but Aneesh rejected it outright. With tempers still running high, Agarwal and KL Rahul, stationed nearby in the field, continued to exchange sharp words with Dogra as play resumed.