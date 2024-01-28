 ICC Lifts Sri Lanka Cricket Suspension With Immediate Effect
IANSUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 07:47 PM IST
Following an assurance given by the government and the sacking of the sports minister along with several other initiatives, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Sunday lifted the suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with immediate effect.

The SLC was suspended in November for being in serious breach of its obligations as an ICC Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka, the ICC said.

"The Board have been monitoring the situation since the suspension and is now satisfied that SLC is no longer in breach of membership obligations," the ICC said in a statement on Sunday.

Why was SLC suspended?

Before suspending Sri Lanka Cricket, the ICC Board had “determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.”

The Sri Lanka Parliament unanimously passed a resolution, calling for the sacking of the SLC Board. The resolution in the parliament was supported by both the ruling and opposition parties. The parliament resolution came two days after the Court of Appeal restored the SLC management headed by Shammi Silva, who had been sacked by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe.

The issue was resolved after Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe sacked sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe amid the ongoing controversy in the Sri Lanka Cricket board.

