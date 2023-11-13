'Sri Lanka Cricket Is Being Ruined Because Of Pressure From Jay Shah': Arjuna Ranatunga Slams BCCI Secretary

Arjuna Ranatunga and Jay Shah. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga has accused BCCI Secretary of ruining the national cricket setup by putting pressure on them. The 59-year-old believes Jay Shah has massive influence only because of his father Amit Shah, who is India's home minister.

During an interaction on Monday, Ranatunga underlined that the connection between the Sri Lankan officials and Jay Shah means BCCI has that impression of taking them under control. As quoted by The Daily Mirror, the 1996 World Cup-winning captain claimed:

"Because of the connection between SLC officials and Jay Shah they (the BCCI) are under the impression that they can trample and control SLC. Jay Shah is running Sri Lanka Cricket. SLC is being ruined because of pressure from Jay Shah. One man in India is ruining Sri Lankan cricket. He is only powerful because of his father, who is India’s home Minister."

Sri Lanka had a forgettable 2023 World Cup campaign:

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka endured a forgettable 2023 World Cup campaign as they managed only 2 victories in 9 matches, beating England and Netherlands. Following their shambolic batting performance against India, getting 55 all-out to lose by 302 runs, the country's sports minister sacked the entire cricket board.

After their campaign ended with a defeat to New Zealand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on account of excessive government interference.

