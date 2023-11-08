 SLC Invites Retired Judges To Form Independent Committee After Sri Lanka Govt Fires Entire Board Over Team's Poor Show In World Cup 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSLC Invites Retired Judges To Form Independent Committee After Sri Lanka Govt Fires Entire Board Over Team's Poor Show In World Cup 2023

SLC Invites Retired Judges To Form Independent Committee After Sri Lanka Govt Fires Entire Board Over Team's Poor Show In World Cup 2023

The Sri Lankan government had dismissed the SLC board and appointed an interim seven-member committee headed by former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday invited retired Supreme Court judges, who were part of interim seven-member committee formed by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, to form an independent committee.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is committed to upholding the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the administration of cricket in Sri Lanka," SLC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In line with this commitment, SLC has taken a proactive step to invite respected individuals appointed by the Minister of Sports through a recent gazette notification to form an independent committee." The committee will consist of retired Supreme Court judges -- SI Imam and Rohini Marasinghe and Irangani Perera, retired High Court judge.

Committee's role

The mandate of this committee will be to inquire into and recommend appropriate action in relation to the references contained in the Audit Report dated September 11, 2023, issued by the Auditor.

Read Also
CWC 2023: SLC Secretary Resigns After Sri Lanka's Poor Run In ODI World Cup
article-image

"Making recommendations and formulating strategic actions to ensure the prevention of corruption, malpractices, irregularities, misconduct, and failures as referred to in the aforementioned Audit Report," it said.

SLC fires entire board

Following the national team's heavy defeat to hosts India in the ongoing World Cup, the government had dismissed the SLC board and appointed an interim seven-member committee headed by former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

However, the Court of Appeal on Tuesday restored the SLC board.

Read Also
CWC 2023: Sri Lanka Sports Minister Sacks Entire Cricket Board After 55-All-Out Against Team India
article-image

SLC statement

"SLC believes that this initiative reflects SLC's determination to address any shortcomings or irregularities within its operations and to take necessary actions to improve transparency and integrity.

"As nominated by the Hon. Minister by his Gazette, the involvement of esteemed members who served in the judiciary further emphasises the commitment to a fair and impartial process while safeguarding the autonomy of the institution.

"We are confident that the committee will play a crucial role in ensuring that the sport of cricket in Sri Lanka is conducted with integrity, fairness, and adherence to best practices and to clear in misconception among the general public," the statement read.

"We look forward to the insights and recommendations that this committee will provide and are fully committed to taking appropriate actions based on their findings."

Read Also
'Stones Will Be Thrown At Shakib Al Hasan In Sri Lanka': Angelo Mathews's Brother Issues Threat...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ENG vs NED, CWC 2023: England Crush Netherlands After Ben Stokes 108 To Keep Champions Trophy Hopes...

ENG vs NED, CWC 2023: England Crush Netherlands After Ben Stokes 108 To Keep Champions Trophy Hopes...

ICC World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah's Short Ball Hits Ishan Kishan In Chinnaswamy Nets Ahead Of...

ICC World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah's Short Ball Hits Ishan Kishan In Chinnaswamy Nets Ahead Of...

CWC 2023: Here's Why Pakistan Won't Play vs India In Mumbai If They Qualify For Semi-Finals; Eden...

CWC 2023: Here's Why Pakistan Won't Play vs India In Mumbai If They Qualify For Semi-Finals; Eden...

NZ vs SL, CWC 2023 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pakistan Likely To Sneak Into Semi-Finals As Rain...

NZ vs SL, CWC 2023 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pakistan Likely To Sneak Into Semi-Finals As Rain...

'Lying Down Like A Dead Man': Australia Physio Reveals How He Kept Glenn Maxwell Going Against All...

'Lying Down Like A Dead Man': Australia Physio Reveals How He Kept Glenn Maxwell Going Against All...