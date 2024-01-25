 ICC Honours Zimbabwe With Spirit Of Cricket Award 2023; Watch Video To Know Why
Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Zimbabwe cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Zimbabwe cricket team won the International Cricket Council (ICC) Spirit of The Year award for displaying a wonderful gesture against the West Indies during the 2023 World Cup qualifiers last year. With Alzarri Joseph's wicket inflicting a heartbreaking defeat on the West Indies, Zimbabwe players consoled him after the Antiguan was on his knees.

The dismissal occurred in the 45th over of the innings as the Caribbeans were in pursuit of 269. With the Men in Maroon at 233-9, Joseph played a flick off Tendai Chatara's bowling, but he couldn't keep the ball down as Sikandar Raza caught the ball to deliver a 35-run win. Amid their celebrations, Zimbabwe players went to console Joseph.

