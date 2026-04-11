'I Try To Play The Ball, Not The Bowler': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reflects On His Fearless Approach Against Bowlers Amid IPL 2026 Season | X

Guwahati: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi credited his disciplined approach and focus on basics after a match-winning performance, saying he looks to “play the ball and not the bowler” even against top names, while emphasising guidance from his father and mentors to stay grounded and committed to the long journey ahead.

Sooryavanshi led a powerful attack to kick off Rajasthan Royals’ chase, easily dismantling Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s bowling with bold shots as hosts continue to be on top with a six-wicket win over RCB.

"I just try to back my strengths and execute what I have done in practice. Of course, in the back of the mind, you know who the bowler is. But then, I try to play the ball and not the bowler," said Sooryavanshi after the match.

The teenager played with stunning audacity, his clean, powerful swings sending the ball racing to the fence at will, with 15 of his 26 deliveries fetching boundaries.

By the time he miscued one off Krunal Pandya, the damage had already been done, putting Rajasthan Royals firmly in control.

He first smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for back-to-back boundaries and then led attack on Josh Hazlewood with 19 runs over.

"My father keeps on guiding me. Here my guardian is Romi sir. They keep on telling me that the journey is long. So, I have to be focused on my game and not anything else."

Visibly dissappointed after getting out in 78, Sooryavanshi already took Rajasthan to a comfortable position with Dhruv Jurel, who went on ti win the match for the team.

"If I stay in the middle, I know that we can reach the target an over or two earlier. So, if I get out playing a loose shot, it disappoints me."

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