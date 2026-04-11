Is Virat Kohli Doing 'Naagin Dance' During Training? RCB Star's Funny Moment Goes Viral Amid IPL 2026; Video

rushiii_12/X

A light-hearted and entertaining moment featuring Virat Kohli has taken social media by storm during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star was reportedly seen breaking into a playful “Naagin dance” during a training session, leaving teammates and fans amused.

The incident, captured in a short clip circulating widely online, showed Kohli in a relaxed mood during practice with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Known for his intense on-field persona and unmatched competitiveness, Kohli surprised many by showcasing his fun side, mimicking the iconic snake-like dance moves that have become a popular celebration style in cricket culture.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the training sessions are usually focused on sharpening skills and strategies, moments like these highlight the importance of maintaining a positive and lively dressing-room atmosphere. Kohli, one of the most experienced players in the squad, appeared to be enjoying the lighter side of the game, possibly aiming to ease pressure within the camp as RCB continues its title defense this season.

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with fans praising Kohli’s energy and charisma off the field. Many noted how such gestures reflect strong team bonding and morale, especially during a long and demanding tournament like the IPL.