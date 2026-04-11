RR VS RCB: Rajasthan Royals Continue IPL 2026 Winning Run, Sooryavanshi-Jurel Show Seal 6-Wicket Win

Rajasthan Royals completely dominated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a stunning performance at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 26-ball 78 while Dhruv Jurel stroked 81 to seal a 6-wicket win in the chase of 202 with two overs to spare. RR remain unbeaten in IPL 2026 and go top with 4 wins in 4 games.

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RCB struggle after being put into bat

RCB were put into bat after Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to field. Jofra Archer struck with the first ball to dismiss Phil Salt. Virat Kohli looked in good touch but was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi.

The visitors could not get any partnerships going, slipping to 76/5 and 94/6 in 12 overs. RCB were then forced to bring in Venkatesh Iyer as an impact substitute to bat at No.9

Rajat Patidar special

Rajat Patidar was the lone shining light in RCB's innings. The skipper initially held anchor, striking at only a run-a-ball as wickets fell around him in a heap. With the introduction of Shepherd and then Venkatesh, Patidar turned the game with some boundaries. He reached his half-century in just 35 balls. He eventually managed 63, powering RCB to 201.

Vaibhav, Jurel smoke 97 in the powerplay

Rajasthan Royals smacked the highest score in the powerplay this season in a brutal boundary hitting display at Guwahati. Chasing 202, the hosts smashed 97 in the first 6 overs in a carnage led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel against the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Overall, it is the 5th highest in history and the fastest for the Rajasthan Royals.