Rajasthan Royals Blast Highest Powerplay Score Of IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi-Jurel Power Hosts To 97/1 In 6 Overs

Rajasthan Royals have smacked the highest score in the powerplay this season in a brutal boundary hitting display at Guwahati. Chasing 202, the hosts smashed 97 in the first 6 overs in a carnage led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel against the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Overall, it is the 5th highest in history and the fastest for the Rajasthan Royals.

Highest Powerplay totals in IPL

125/0 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, 2024

107/0 - SRH vs LSG, Hyderabad, 2024

105/0 - KKR vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017

100/2 - CSK vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2014

97/1 - RR vs RCB, Guwahati, 2026*

94/1 - SRH vs RR, Hyderabad, 2025

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vaibhav Smashes 15-Ball Half-Century

Chasing 202, Rajasthan Royals needed a fast start. Despite the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal early, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi did not curb his instincts, going on a boundary-hitting show at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

He started off with a check drive of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, before tearing into Abhinandan Singh. Josh Hazlewood also taken apart, with Vaibha smashing a hat-trick of boundaries with a six to take him for 18 in just 4 balls. He reached his half-century in just 15 balls, having struck 8 fours and 4 sixes.

Read Also Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Fastest Fifty Of IPL 2026 Off Just 15 Balls In CSK Vs RR IPL 2026 Clash

Jurel joins the party

Dhruv Jurel also played his part in his take down of Abhinandan Singh. The right-hander struck three boundaries and two maximums off the RCB pacer to power the hosts to 97.