Rajasthan Royals Blast Highest Powerplay Score Of IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi-Jurel Power Hosts To 97/1 In 6 Overs

Rajasthan Royals have smacked the highest score in the powerplay this season in a brutal boundary hitting display at Guwahati. Chasing 202, the hosts smashed 97 in the first 6 overs in a carnage led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel against the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Overall, it is the 5th highest in history and the fastest for the Rajasthan Royals.
Highest Powerplay totals in IPL
125/0 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, 2024
107/0 - SRH vs LSG, Hyderabad, 2024
105/0 - KKR vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017
100/2 - CSK vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2014
97/1 - RR vs RCB, Guwahati, 2026*
94/1 - SRH vs RR, Hyderabad, 2025
Vaibhav Smashes 15-Ball Half-Century
Chasing 202, Rajasthan Royals needed a fast start. Despite the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal early, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi did not curb his instincts, going on a boundary-hitting show at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
He started off with a check drive of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, before tearing into Abhinandan Singh. Josh Hazlewood also taken apart, with Vaibha smashing a hat-trick of boundaries with a six to take him for 18 in just 4 balls. He reached his half-century in just 15 balls, having struck 8 fours and 4 sixes.
Jurel joins the party
Dhruv Jurel also played his part in his take down of Abhinandan Singh. The right-hander struck three boundaries and two maximums off the RCB pacer to power the hosts to 97.