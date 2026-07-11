'I Still Cannot Quite Believe It': Super Sub Mikel Merino Fires Spain Into Their First FIFA World Cup Semifinal Since 2010 | Video | X

Los Angeles: Two knockout matches, two decisive goals. Mikel Merino has become Spain's unlikely hero at the FIFA World Cup, establishing himself as one of the tournament's most effective substitutes.

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The midfielder came off the bench in the 86th minute and struck just two minutes later to seal Spain's 2-1 victory over Belgium in Friday's quarterfinal, sending La Roja into their first World Cup semifinal since 2010. It was a repeat of his match-winning contribution in the round of 16, when his stoppage-time goal eliminated Portugal.

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Merino said Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente kept his instructions simple before sending him on.

"To be honest, he did not say much. He told me I would come on as a No. 10. Then, after the match, he told me I was incredible. Those were the two things he said to me," Merino was quoted by Xinhua as saying.

The 30-year-old said his approach was similar to the previous match against Portugal.

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"I came on trying to do the best I could, trying to position myself in areas where I could hurt the opponents," he said.

"They were very well organized, but when you get bodies into the box, things can happen. I tried to stay alert for any loose ball, any ball that might come through between the lines, and to free up teammates by occupying the center-backs. It worked out well."

Merino's decisive moment against Belgium was witnessed by his family, which included his two-month-old baby.

Asked how he would explain this World Cup journey to his child in the future, Merino smiled.

"I don't know. Luckily, there is YouTube and the internet, so I will be able to show him. It is difficult to explain something like this with words."

"They were not here for the round of 16, so I had to do it again so they could experience it live. I am very happy they are here, because they are my strength. I am sure part of the luck I had, with the ball falling to me, came from the good energy they gave me."

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Merino admitted he still finds it difficult to fully comprehend the moment.

"I honestly do not even know what to say. I still cannot quite believe it. I feel very fortunate and privileged to be living this."

"To have my family here as well makes it even more special. Today, if anything, that happiness is even greater."

Before this World Cup, Merino had scored a late-winner in extra time and helped Spain eliminate Germany 2-1 in the quarterfinal at the European Championship in 2024. Despite developing a reputation for producing decisive moments in knockout matches, Merino believes his late goals come from preparation rather than luck.

"I do believe in some coincidences, but I do not think this is a coincidence. If three goals have come to me in key moments, it is because I really prepare myself for when those moments arrive."

"Hopefully more will come. That does not mean people should get used to seeing me score in the last minute every time, because it is very difficult for that to happen again. But every time I am on the football pitch, I will be ready."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)