Emotional Scenes! Thibaut Courtois Walks Off In Tears After Injury During Spain Vs Belgium Clash | VIDEO

Belgium suffered a major injury scare after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was forced off with an apparent thigh problem during their match. The Real Madrid No. 1 received treatment on the pitch before briefly attempting to continue. However, the veteran goalkeeper was unable to shake off the injury and left the field in tears.

The worrying moment unfolded when Courtois went down clutching his thigh, prompting Belgium's medical staff to rush onto the pitch. After receiving treatment, he walked to the touchline during the scheduled hydration break in the hope of resuming play. His return proved short-lived as the pain persisted.

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Courtois tried to continue but quickly signalled that he could no longer play. Belgium responded by introducing Senne Lammens as his replacement between the posts. The enforced substitution dealt a significant blow to the Red Devils at a crucial stage of the match.

The emotional toll of the injury was evident as Courtois broke down in tears after taking his place on the bench. His visible frustration underscored fears that the setback could be more than a minor issue. Belgium and Real Madrid will now await further medical assessments to determine the extent of the injury and his expected recovery timeline.

Belgium's goalkeeping woes were compounded late in the match as substitute Senne Lammens endured a nightmare introduction. The replacement goalkeeper was at fault for Spain's winning goal, turning Courtois' injury into an even costlier blow for the Red Devils. What began as an injury setback ultimately ended in elimination, with Lammens' costly error proving decisive.