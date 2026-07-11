Bizarre Scenes! Referee Michael Oliver Accidentally Tackles Spain's Dani Olmo During Belgium Quarter-Final | VIDEO

Michael Oliver was involved in an unusual incident after accidentally stepping into Dani Olmo's path during open play. The English referee inadvertently blocked the midfielder's run as Spain looked to build an attack. Oliver immediately acknowledged the mistake by raising both hands in apology.

The incident unfolded with Olmo carrying the ball through midfield and looking to switch play to the opposite flank. As the play developed, the Spaniard ran into Oliver, who failed to move out of the way in time. The collision briefly disrupted the attacking move before play continued.

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Oliver's quick apology was spotted by players and fans alike as he gestured in recognition of the accidental obstruction. Spain were in the midst of a promising attack when Olmo was blocked by the referee. The moment was meant with boos and noise from the Spanish fans at the stadium.

Referees occasionally find themselves caught in the flow of play despite their efforts to avoid interfering with the action. Fortunately, the moment had little impact on the outcome of the attack and the match resumed without further interruption.

Spain had earlier taken the lead after Fabian Ruiz blasted a loose ball after Thibaut Courtois made a fine save. The reigning Euro champions were coasting but were then shocked by Belgium, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring the equaliser. It was the first goal Spain have conceded in the tournament so far.