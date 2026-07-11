FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal's Brother Becomes Viral Sensation For His Jubilant Celebration During Spain vs Belgium Clash | Video

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Lamine Yamal's family once again stole the spotlight during Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign as his younger brothers' joyous celebration following Spain's second goal against Belgium went viral on social media. The heartwarming scenes unfolded during Spain's dramatic 2-1 quarter-final victory, with fans around the world charmed by the children's infectious enthusiasm in the stands.

Television cameras captured the youngster jumping, cheering and celebrating wildly after Mikel Merino's late winner sealed Spain's place in the semi-finals. The emotional reactions quickly spread across social media, with thousands of fans praising the family's passion and describing the moment as one of the most wholesome highlights of the tournament.

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Yamal's three-year-old half-brother, Keyne, has already become a fan favourite during the World Cup. The toddler has repeatedly gone viral for his animated celebrations, enthusiastic chants and playful expressions whenever Spain score, making him an unexpected internet sensation throughout the tournament.

The Barcelona star has often spoken about his close relationship with Keyne, revealing that he treasures seeing his younger brother enjoy football and support him from the stands. Their bond has resonated with supporters, who have embraced the family moments as Spain continue their impressive run toward World Cup glory.

Spain's thrilling victory over Belgium booked a blockbuster semi-final against France, but it wasn't just the football that grabbed attention. While Yamal continued to impress on the pitch, his brothers' adorable celebration became another unforgettable viral moment, adding a heartwarming family story to Spain's memorable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.