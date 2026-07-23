'I Stand With Every NEET Aspirant': RCB Co-Owner Ananya Birla Voices Support For Students' Protest; Netizens REACT

RCB Co-Owner Ananya Birla Voices Support For Students' Protest | X

New Delhi, July 23: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) co-owner and businesswoman Ananya Birla has voiced her support for the students protesting against the NEET paper leak on Thursday. Ananya shared a social media demanding a fair and transparent system.

She said that she stands with every NEET aspirant and urged the authorities to ensure that the students' hard work and future are not compromised. Her social media post has drawn mixed reactions from the internet users as several users have appreciated her concerns, however, several others have slammed her for her late post over the matter.

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Ananya Birla shared a social media on her official X account and said, "Students prepare for years, sacrifice countless hours and carry enormous pressure for one exam. Their concerns deserve fairness, transparency and a clear resolution. I stand with every NEET aspirant. Their future matters. Jai Hind."

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A social media reacted to the post and asked the Cockroach Janta Party members to re-share the post. The user said, "@Cockroachisback Please retweet and thank her. She is supporting openly."

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A user criticised her and said, "Neet aspirants have taken their exams and cleared too. On their way to destined course ...however non students are creating the fuss and chaos. Cbi has done their job of putting culprits into custody. What now ? Lets make this political now ?? What say !!"

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Another user said, "But please keep politics and politicians away and talk with government in media which is accceceble to all people of india.This way, transperany and belief of people of Bharat can be regained by the central government and solutions must be discussed in the media trial meeting."

An Aditya Birla Group-led consortium completed the acquisition of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise from United Spirits (Diageo) in an all-cash deal valued at USD 1.78 billion (around ₹16,660 crore). The Competition Commission of India (CCI) granted regulatory approval for the 100% takeover on June 30, 2026.