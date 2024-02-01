 'I Shouldn’t Have Reacted The Way I Did': Iftikhar Ahmed Apologies Asad Shafiq After His On-Field Argument During SPL T20 Match
Iftikhar Ahmed's on-field behaviour received backlash from Pakistan cricket fans, leading him to issue an apology.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Iftikhar Ahmed and Asad Shafiq | Credits: Twitter

Pakistani all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has apologized Asad Shafiq on Wednesday for his on-field behaviour during Sindh Premier League T20 match between Karachi Ghazi and Larkana Challengers.

Iftikhar had a heated exchange with his national teammate Shafiq, with two players almost coming to blows. The incident happened in the eighth over of the Larkana Challengers innings, when skipper Asad Shafiq was dismissed by Karachi Ghazi spinner on Wednesday.

Iftikhar Ahmed gestured Asad towards the dressing room after getting out. However, Larkana Challengers skipper didn't take it lightly and walked towards the Ahmed to confront him for his rude behaviour. The Karachi Ghazi players and on-field umpires had to intervene Ahmed and Asad as both were almost getting closed while having a heated argument.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Iftikhar Ahmed said that personally apologized Asad Shafiq for his behaviour, while admitting that he got carried away in a heated moment.

"I am extremely apologetic for my behaviour in the field today. I shouldn’t have reacted the way I did in the heat of the moment. I’ve apologized to @asadshafiq1986 Bhai in person after the match & have always held great regards for him. We have played a lot of cricket together."

This was not the first time Iftikhar Ahmed was involved in a heated exchange during the match. During the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan, Iftikhar Ahmed used abusive language to a fan who called him 'Chachu' while he was fielding near the boundary.

