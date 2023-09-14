'I Love You More Than You Can Ever Know': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Pens Heartfelt Post On T20 Star's 33rd Birthday

Devisha Shetty and Suryakumar Yadav. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty took to her official Instagram account and penned a heartfelt post for the star Indian cricketer as he celebrates his 33rd birthday. Devisha described the right-handed batter as her best friend in this world by posting a handful of their pictures sharing some lovely moments.

Shetty took to her official Instagram handle and wrote:

"To my best friend in the whole wide world, I love you more than you can ever know♥️ Thank you for being YOU and here’s to celebrating YOU for everything that you are ♥️🧿 Happiest birthday husband ♥️♥️🎈"

Suraykumar Yadav selected in the 2023 World Cup squad:

Despite inconsistent performances in the 50-over arena in international cricket, the Mumbai-born cricketer has earned selection in the India's 2023 World Cup squad. However, he is unlikely to get into the playing XI for most games as the right-handed averages only 24.33 in 26 ODIs with 511 runs. Nevertheless, he is likely to get a look in during the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

However, Suryakumar Yadav is a gun T20I batter as he strikes at an outrageoues 172.70 in 53 T20Is alongside 1841 runs with 3 centuries. Suryakumar's first T20I hundred came against England in 2021, the 2nd against New Zealand later that year and the 3rd against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

He also performed outstandingly in his 1st T20 World Cup that held last year in Australia, finishing as the 3rd highest run-getter in the competition with 239 runs in 6 innings at 59.75.

