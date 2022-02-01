I-League set to resume on March 3 in Kolkata

The Hero I-League is set to resume on March 3 in Kolkata, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has informed the competing teams.

India's second-tier football league was suspended in the first week of January this year after a massive Covid-19 outbreak that saw more than 50 players test positive.

The league will continue to be held in a bio-bubble in Kolkata. The teams are asked to report latest by February 20.

Thirteen teams are competing in this year's I-League across three venues - the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, the Kalyani Stadium at Kalyani and the Naihati Stadium at Naihati.

Only six matches of the I-League season have been played so far, on December 26 and 27, before it was suspended.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 08:29 PM IST