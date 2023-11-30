 'I Have Not Signed Anything Yet': Rahul Dravid On Contract Extension As Team India Head Coach; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Have Not Signed Anything Yet': Rahul Dravid On Contract Extension As Team India Head Coach; Watch

'I Have Not Signed Anything Yet': Rahul Dravid On Contract Extension As Team India Head Coach; Watch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday that it had extended the contracts of Team India's entire coaching staff, including Rahul Dravid.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
article-image

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid revealed on Thursday that he is yet to sign on the dotted lines to extend his contract as the head coach of the men's national team.

The BCCI had reportedly offered the extension to Dravid after former India pacer Ashish Nehra rejected the board's proposal to coach the men's T20I team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday that it had extended the contracts of Team India's entire coaching staff, including Dravid who had taken over the post from Ravi Shastri in 2021.

The Wall makes surprising revelation

But Dravid hasn't accepted the board's offer yet. His tenure ended after India finished as the runner's-up in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 this month.

"I have not yet signed anything as yet, once I get the papers, we will see..." Dravid told reporters.

Read Also
Team India's Performance In Multinational Tournaments Under Coach Rahul Dravid
article-image

Dravid's tenure and future as coach

Dravid skipped the ongoing T20I series between India and Australia with VVS Laxman stepping into his shoes as the head coach.

If Dravid agrees to the contract extension, then his first assignment with the Indian team will be the challenging tour of South Africa next month where they will play a series of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests from December 10 to January 7.

Under Dravid's guidance as coach, Team India reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year before going on to reach the final of the ICC World Test Championship and ODI World Cup this year. India won just the Asia Cup 2023 title under Dravid.

Read Also
BCCI Extended Rahul Dravid's Contract After Ashish Nehra Rejected Offer To Coach Indian T20I Team:...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Have Not Signed Anything Yet': Rahul Dravid On Contract Extension As Team India Head Coach; Watch

'I Have Not Signed Anything Yet': Rahul Dravid On Contract Extension As Team India Head Coach; Watch

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Format Of 20-Team Competition Explained After Uganda Seal Final Spot

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Format Of 20-Team Competition Explained After Uganda Seal Final Spot

T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda Pip Kenya & Zimbabwe To Qualify For First-Ever ICC Event, Sealing The...

T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda Pip Kenya & Zimbabwe To Qualify For First-Ever ICC Event, Sealing The...

Several I-League Players Approached For 'Match Manipulation' As AIFF Begins Probe

Several I-League Players Approached For 'Match Manipulation' As AIFF Begins Probe

'Is This Just A Keyboard Opportunity To Vent?' David Warner Brutally Trolls Indian Fan For Calling...

'Is This Just A Keyboard Opportunity To Vent?' David Warner Brutally Trolls Indian Fan For Calling...