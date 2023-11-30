'I Have Not Signed Anything Yet': Rahul Dravid On Contract Extension As Team India Head Coach; Watch

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid revealed on Thursday that he is yet to sign on the dotted lines to extend his contract as the head coach of the men's national team.

The BCCI had reportedly offered the extension to Dravid after former India pacer Ashish Nehra rejected the board's proposal to coach the men's T20I team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday that it had extended the contracts of Team India's entire coaching staff, including Dravid who had taken over the post from Ravi Shastri in 2021.

The Wall makes surprising revelation

But Dravid hasn't accepted the board's offer yet. His tenure ended after India finished as the runner's-up in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 this month.

"I have not yet signed anything as yet, once I get the papers, we will see..." Dravid told reporters.

Dravid's tenure and future as coach

Dravid skipped the ongoing T20I series between India and Australia with VVS Laxman stepping into his shoes as the head coach.

If Dravid agrees to the contract extension, then his first assignment with the Indian team will be the challenging tour of South Africa next month where they will play a series of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests from December 10 to January 7.

Under Dravid's guidance as coach, Team India reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year before going on to reach the final of the ICC World Test Championship and ODI World Cup this year. India won just the Asia Cup 2023 title under Dravid.