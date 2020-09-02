'I don't know anything': Lionel Messi's father and agent on son's future at Barcelona

Lionel Messi's father Jorge, who is also his agent, arrived in Barcelona on Wednesday to discuss the Argentine's future at the Catalan club.

Jorge is expected to meet with club president Josep Bartomeu and other team officials, but it's unclear when this meeting will take place.

"I don't know anything," Jorge Messi said briefly after being questioned at the airport.

Lionel Messi last week told Barcelona he wanted to leave the club and invoked a contract clause that allowed him to depart for free at the end of the season.

But Barcelona claimed the clause expired in June and said he must see out his current contract until June 2021, or leave by paying the buyout clause of $700 million euros ($837 million).

Barcelona has been saying it will not facilitate Messi's departure and will only negotiate a contract extension. The club has offered the Argentine a two-year extension that would keep him with Barcelona through the 2022-23 season.

In addition to meeting with Messi's father, Barcelona said it also wanted to meet personally with the player to try to change his mind about leaving.

The club said it has been doing everything to try to convince Messi to finish his career at the club where he started nearly 20 years ago.

But Messi is hellbent on leaving the Spanish giant, and English club Manchester City are favourites to sign the Argentine in a bid to reunite him with his former manager Pep Guardiola who led Barcelona to glory from 2008 to 2012.