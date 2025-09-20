'I Can't Lose With Roger Federer There...': Flavio Cobolli's Witty Remark Draws Laughter At Laver Cup 2025; Video

Image: The Tennis Letter/Laver Cup/X/Instagram

In a lighthearted yet unforgettable moment at the 2025 Laver Cup, young Italian tennis player Flavio Cobolli brought smiles to the Team Europe bench and tennis fans alike with a candid remark during his match against Brazil’s Joao Fonseca. While trailing in the contest, Cobolli turned to his teammates during a changeover and said with a grin, “I can’t lose with Roger there cheering for me.” The comment, referring to Roger Federer, drew laughter from the European squad.

The humorous and genuine statement served as a reminder of just how much Federer continues to inspire the next generation. A co-founder of the Laver Cup and an enduring presence around Team Europe, Federer’s courtside involvement has become one of the event’s most celebrated traditions. For Cobolli, having his idol just meters away added emotional weight and a touch of pressure, to what was already a high-stakes moment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the spirited energy, Cobolli fell short, losing 6-4, 6-3 to an in-form Fonseca, who was representing Team World. Fonseca controlled the match with sharp groundstrokes and solid serving, while Cobolli struggled to find his rhythm and committed key errors at critical junctures. However, the Italian’s passion and sense of humor stood out just as much as the match itself.

While the loss will sting, Cobolli’s Federer-fueled comment has already earned its place in Laver Cup lore. It captured the unique spirit of the tournament: fierce competition mixed with camaraderie, mentorship, and moments that reveal the human side of the game.

Phenomenal! Joao Fonseca Stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas With Dazzling Drop Shot, Silences Greek Crowd In Davis Cup Thriller; Video

In a pulsating Davis Cup clash between Brazil and Greece in Athens, 19-year-old Brazilian prodigy Joao Fonseca announced his arrival on the big stage with a stunning performance, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to seal a memorable victory for Brazil. The match, played in front of a passionate Greek crowd, lasted two hours and seven minutes and was packed with drama, grit, and a moment of sheer audacity that will be replayed for years to come.

The defining flash came late in the third set, when Fonseca, already showing nerves of steel against the home favorite, unleashed a breathtaking drop shot that left Tsitsipas scrambling helplessly to the net. As the ball died softly just beyond the reach of the Greek star, Fonseca turned to the crowd, pressed his finger to his ear, and soaked in the chorus of boos that erupted around the stadium. It was a bold gesture from the teenager, one that only added to the theatrical tension of an already electric tie.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite Tsitsipas rallying in the second set and appearing to have momentum on his side, Fonseca's fearless shot-making, court coverage, and mental resilience proved too much.

Fonseca's victory not only gave Brazil a crucial win over Greece in the Davis Cup tie, but also marked a potential changing of the guard. Defeating an established ATP star in hostile territory is no small feat, and Fonseca did it with both flair and fire. His reaction to the crowd's jeers may draw criticism from some quarters, but it also underscored the confidence and edge that make him a player to watch.

For Tsitsipas, the loss will sting, not just for the personal defeat, but for the broader implications for Greece’s Davis Cup campaign. Meanwhile, Brazil marches on, led by a teenager who is fast becoming a giant slayer on the world stage.