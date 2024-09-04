'I Am Sorry': Raygun Issues Apology To Breakdancing Community After Paris Olympics Disaster, Defends Reputation As Australia's Top B-girl

Image: X

Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has apologised to the breakdancing community after her controversial performance at the Paris Olympics made headlines worldwide. In her first interview since the incident, Gunn defended her reputation as Australia's top B-girl.

According to the report by news.com.au, in an interview with The Project, Gunn expressed her regret over the backlash she received post Olympics. she told host Waleed Aly, “It’s really sad to hear those criticisms. I’m sorry for the backlash the community has faced, but I can’t control how people react.”

Gunn also spoke about how she has really felt during the ordeal, including the incredible scenes of TV cameras chasing her through public streets. She said, “That was really wild. If people are chasing me, what do I do? But that really did put me in a state of panic.”

Gunn's performance at the Olympics, which included hopping like a kangaroo and flailing on the floor, led to her elimination from the round-robin stage. When asked if she believes she is the best female breaker in Australia, Gunn, who also works as a Macquarie University academic, replied, “I think my record speaks for itself.”

Raygun's performance at Paris Olympics

Gunn lost all three of her round-robin battles with a combined score of 54-0. Following the loss she became an internet sensation. By 2020, Gunn worked her way up to become the Australian Breaking Association’s top ranked B-Girl.

As Per her university profile, she was the top-ranked B-girl of the Australian Breaking Association in 2020 and 2021, representing the country at the World Breaking Championships in 2021, 2022, and 2023. She also won the Oceania Breaking Championships in 2023.

Breaking will not feature at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and the Brisbane Olympics Organising Committee will ultimately get the final say on whether the “sport” returns for the Games in 2032.