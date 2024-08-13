 VIDEO: Viral Australian Breakdancer Raygun Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Talk Show Amid Paris Olympics Trolling
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had to publicly defend Raygun, who was seen doing Kangaroo hops on stage during her performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

Australian breakdancer Raygun recently made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's popular talk show after getting brutally trolled at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Rachael Gunn, aka Raygun, became a viral meme and Olympics turned into a laughing stock after her performance in which she scored 0 points. This led to a social media backlash against category as everyone questioned its relevance in a sporting event like the Olympics.

She repeated some of those moves on The Tonight Show where she was invited by host Jimmy. The live audience gave Raygun a loud cheer as she performed in her Olympics outfit on the set.

article-image

Breakdancing removed from Olympics

Notably, breakdancing has been scrapped from the Olympics by the IOC after the backlash, and won't be included in the 2028 LA Games. It will be replaced by cricket, which will make a comeback at the Summer Olympics after 128 years.

Raygun even expressed her disappointment at the dance form getting removed from the Olympics roster.

"It was disappointing it was decided that it wouldn’t be in L.A., particularly before we even had a chance to show it. "That was possibly a little premature. I wonder if they’re kicking themselves now?" she said after scoring 0 points in her category at the Paris Games.

